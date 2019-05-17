Golfer Shin Ji-yai finds new heydays in Japan's LPGA Tour. May. 17, 2019 07:44. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Korean professional golfer Shin Ji-yai, who is playing in the Japan's LPGA Tour, is now into a hobby of flower arrangement. She did not take any serious lesson in flower arrangement. Every time she plays, the smiley and talented golfer receive 20 to 30 gifts from Japanese fans, most of which are flowers. “Gifts carry the hearts of their givers,” she said during a telephone interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on Tuesday. “I started arranging the flowers in my own way. Now my house is full of flowers at all times.”



Shin, now in her 30s, said that she is enjoying the happiness she did not felt in the past. “I think I am a fortunate person because I can impress my fans by doing my best in what I am doing as a golfer,” she said. “Every single day is important to me.”



Shin said many things have changed since she started playing in Japan in 2014. Living in Tokyo, she can have her own time on Mondays or Tuesdays, as many games are held for three days. “On my free days, I do regular chores like doing the cleaning and the laundry. When there is no championship, I go to spas.” She said she plans to go on a trip to Switzerland before the Evian Championship to be held in France in July.



With a balance in life and golf, she is having her heydays again. She grabbed her first title in JLPGA by having a come-from-behind victory in the Studio Alice LPGA Open on April 15 and the Fujisankei Ladies Classic, which ended on April 29.



Shin’s goal for this year is to become the first one to one to win top prizes in South Korea, Japan and the U.S. LPGA Tours. “What I ultimately want to do is to play golf with the good mindset and enthusiasm that I currently have. I want to become a happy golfer who gives sympathy and impressions to many people,” she said.



