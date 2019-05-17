Trump to golf, dine, and board on Japans' Self-Defense Force ship. May. 17, 2019 07:44. lovesong@donga.com.

The itinerary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan with First Lady Melania Trump from May 25 to May 28 is released. The U.S. president will have a busy schedule attending events mostly joined by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as if to show off a close U.S.-Japan relationship.



According to the Yomiuri Shimbun and Kyodo News on Thursday, President Trump will begin his state visit itinerary by playing golf with Prime Minister Abe in Chiba Prefecture on May 26 after his arrival to Japan on 25th. This marks the fifth time that the two heads of the states play golf together. Then, they will fly to Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan in a helicopter and watch the finals of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. President Trump is scheduled to present a custom-made “Trump trophy” to the victor before enjoying dinner with the Japanese prime minister.



On May 27, the U.S. president will pay a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito who was enthroned on May 1. President Trump will be the first national guest that the new emperor will greet. Afterward, the 11th U.S.-Japan summit will be held in the Akasaka Palace.



